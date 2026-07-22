NHSRCL Speeds Up On The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad Major Bullet Train Electrification Project |

Mumbai: Electrification work on the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor has gathered pace as civil construction and track laying move forward. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) is installing India's first high-speed 2×25 kV overhead traction system, designed to provide uninterrupted power supply for trains running at speeds of up to 320 kmph. The project also marks a major step in indigenous manufacturing, with several key electrical components now being produced in India.

14 traction substations, 31 switching posts, and 16 distribution substations

As part of the power supply network, electricity will flow from the national grid to specially designed grid substations and then to 14 traction substations across Maharashtra and Gujarat. Five of these are located in Maharashtra Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar and Thane Depot while nine are in Gujarat. The corridor will also have 31 switching posts to maintain uninterrupted power and quickly isolate faults, along with 16 distribution substations to supply electricity to stations, signalling systems and maintenance facilities.

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The overhead electrification system will be supported by nearly 22,000 steel masts and more than 25,700 cantilever assemblies across 1,125 track km, including depots. NHSRCL said the advanced compound catenary system, being introduced in India for the first time, will ensure smooth and continuous power collection by trains travelling at very high speeds. The project has also given a boost to the government's Make in India initiative, with major transformers, cross arms, feeder wires and several traction and electro-mechanical components now being manufactured domestically.

Safety remains a key focus. All 14 traction substations will be equipped with earthquake detection seismometers capable of triggering immediate protective action in the event of seismic activity. In total, 28 seismometers will be installed across Maharashtra and Gujarat, while the entire electrical network will be monitored in real time through a centralised control centre to ensure safe and reliable operations.

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