NHRC tells state to treat Varavara Rao in reputed private hospital

Mumbai: While Varavara Rao was shifted late on Thursday to St. George Hospital, a COVID-19 facility from JJ hospital, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called it necessary that the state government provide him the best possible treatment in a reputed super-speciality private hospital without delay.

Dr Akash Khobragade, medical superintendent St George hospital said Rao was admitted to the ICU Ward of the St George Hospital, hours after his medical report showed he was coronavirus positive. It has also come to light that he has a neurological problem due to which he is not responding adequately in terms of “orientation”, he said.

“His breathing and other medical parameters related to coronavirus are normal. Moreover his chest X-Ray and ECG reports were also normal, however he will be undergoing CT scan to get more clarity about his health. Meanwhile, neurologists from J J Hospital have been called to treat Rao and they will visit him later in the day,” Dr Khobragade said.

NHRC on Friday called for additional information from the state’s Chief Secretary in a complaint on Rao’s condition filed by Maja Daruwala, Special Monitor of the Commission. It said the Chief Secretary is expected to look into the matter personally to ensure that Shri Rao is shifted to the best possible COVID hospital the same day. All medical expenses must be borne by the state, it said as he is an undertrial prisoner in the state’s custody and added that the Chief Secretary must submit the compliance report immediately.

The commission said it had received various communications that the health condition of Rao was deteriorating and when his family members went to visit him in hospital, he was unable to recognise them immediately and was lying in a pool of urine on the bed, incoherent.

It called the health condition of Rao “already worrisome” and now that he has tested positive for Coronavirus, “the danger to his life has grown bigger” and a matter of concern for it.

The commission had already taken cognisance of the matter on the complaint filed on July 11 and issued a notice on July 13 to the Chief Secretary and Director General (Prisons) of Maharashtra to submit a report and also constitute a medical board to examine Rao’s health condition. It said that the further developments in the matter are serious in nature, forcing it to consider the facts minutely.