NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Virar East Quarry Attack That Killed Activist, Injured Mandal Revenue Officer

National Human Rights Commission | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a political activist and a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), who had gone to inspect a stone quarry, were attacked by a group of people associated with the quarry operators in the Shirgaon locality of Virar East in Palghar district, Maharashtra on 12th May 2026. The activist died in the attack and the MRO sustained injuries. Reportedly, there were complaints received on a government portal regarding illegal operations at the stone quarry.

Commission's observation & notices issued

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra and the District Magistrate, Palghar, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the investigation and health of the Revenue Officer.

According to the media report, carried on 12th May 2026, the victims were dragged out of their vehicle upon arrival at the site and assaulted with sticks and stones. The perpetrators also vandalised their vehicle.

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