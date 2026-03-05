NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast That Killed 18 Workers, Injured 24

NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that at least 18 workers died and 24 others were injured after an explosion at an explosives manufacturing unit at Raulgaon in Katol taluka area of Nagpur, Maharashtra. Reportedly, the incident happened in the packing section of the factory at around 7:00 am on 1st March 2026. Several victims have suffered severe burn injuries ranging from 30 to 80 per cent apart from serious trauma.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of human rights violations of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of health of the injured persons and investigation as well as disbursement of compensation to the injured and to the next of kin of the deceased.

According to the media report, carried on 2nd March 2026, preliminary findings have suggested possible violations of Explosives and the Factories Acts' provisions. Reportedly, a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the factory management.

