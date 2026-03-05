Mumbai: Ramdas Athawale Recites Poem Thanking PM Modi While Filing RS Nomination, Draws Laughter From CM Fadnavis & Other Leaders - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale added a touch of humour to an otherwise formal political moment on Thursday, 5th March, while filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

During the filing process, Athawale recited a short poem in his trademark style, leaving leaders and officials present in the room amused. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders were seen laughing and applauding as the minister delivered the light-hearted verse.

Athawale said:

“The colour of Vinod Bhave’s jacket and my shirt is republican,

That’s why I can feel today an auspicious moment (kshan).

Narendra Modi has given me the ‘dhan’ of Rajya Sabha,

And that’s why my heart (man) is happy.”

As soon as Athawale finished the poem, the gathering broke into applause, with several leaders smiling at the spontaneous moment. The senior leader filed his nomination in the presence of several NDA leaders and party members at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Athawale has long been known for using poetry and rhyming lines during speeches in Parliament and public events. His humorous couplets, often delivered during political speeches, have become a signature style that frequently lightens serious discussions.

Athawale has been a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 2011 and has served as a Union minister in the Narendra Modi-led government since 2016. Over the years, he has represented Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha under the banner of the Republican Party of India (Athawale). His current nomination comes with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reflecting the continued alliance between the parties.

The moment at Vidhan Bhavan showed that even in formal political proceedings, Athawale’s trademark humour continues to bring a lighter note to the political stage.

