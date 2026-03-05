NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance After Oleum Gas Leak Forces Evacuation Of 2,600 People In Palghar

The leakage of oleum gas from a chemical company in Palghar, an urban-rural-tribal settlement about 100 kilometres from Mumbai, on Monday was shocking but provided a window to several aspects of handling such disasters. | ANI

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that over 2,600 people, including 1,600 students, were evacuated due to a massive leak of hazardous oleum gas (fuming sulfuric acid) at a chemical unit in Palghar district of Maharashtra on 2nd March 2026. Reportedly, the incident took place at Boisar MIDC area and the gas was spread within a radius of approximately five kilometres.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the state Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

According to the media report, carried on 3rd March 2026, three persons complained of minor eye irritation due to the effect of the gas. Reportedly, the exact cause of the leakage is yet to be determined.

