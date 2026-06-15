NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance After 8-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Punjab's Rupnagar District | Representational Image

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that on 10th June 2026, an eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Rupnagar district, Punjab. Reportedly, the victim was playing outside her house when the stray dogs attacked her.

NHRC's Observation & Notice

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Punjab Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include action taken by the authorities.

According to the media report, carried on 11th June 2026, the local residents rescued the victim and rushed her to the PGIMER in Chandigarh, but she succumbed to the injuries on the way. Reportedly, the victim belonged to an economically vulnerable family. Her father passed away about four years ago and her mother works as a domestic help.

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