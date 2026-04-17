NHRC Issues Notice To Police, TCS & State Authorities Over Alleged Exploitation, Conversion Racket At Nashik Office | File Picture

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to multiple authorities, including the Commissioner of Police, Nashik, the Labour Commissioner of Maharashtra, the Director General of Police (DGP), and senior officials of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), over serious allegations of religious conversion and sexual exploitation at the company’s Nashik office.

According to the tweet shared by PTI, the Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint dated April 11, 2026, filed by the Legal Rights Observatory, which alleges the existence of an organised racket within the TCS Nashik branch. The complaint claims that certain individuals were involved in coercive religious conversions and sexual exploitation, and further alleges that senior HR officials were aware of the activities and allegedly shielded those responsible.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Labour Commissioner, TCS officials, and the DGP Maharashtra regarding allegations of religious conversion and sexual exploitation at TCS, Nashik. The Commission has sought detailed reports… pic.twitter.com/iCsoTFq58j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

Acting under Sections 12 and 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC bench, presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, observed that the allegations prima facie point towards serious human rights violations. The Commission has directed all concerned authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit detailed reports, including an Action Taken Report (ATR), within a stipulated timeframe.

The NHRC has also flagged concerns over alleged non-compliance with the Vishakha Guidelines, which mandate the formation of Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) to address workplace harassment. According to the complaint, no such mechanism was effectively operational at the Nashik branch, potentially leaving employees without a formal grievance redressal system.

In its directions, the Commission has asked the Labour Commissioner to furnish comprehensive details of all TCS branches across India, including their registration and licensing status under labour laws. Meanwhile, TCS has been instructed to submit detailed information regarding its POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committees, including member criteria, records of complaints over the past three years, and actions taken on each case.

The NHRC has also sought documentation of statements from employees and former staff referenced in the complaint. Further developments are expected after authorities submit their findings.

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