NGT Admits Plea Over Camel Deaths In Gujarat, Issues Notice To ONGC Over Alleged Water Contamination

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Mumbai, April 21: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is hearing a case filed by Usmanbhai Rehmanbhai Kachchi, son of late pastoralist Rahman Allahrakha Jat, who had originally moved the application seeking compensation from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) after 20 camels died in Gujarat’s Bharuch district in 2023, allegedly after drinking contaminated water from local water bodies.

The application has also sought directions to the Bharuch district administration to set up drinking water facilities for camels and other herders in Vagra Taluka, Gujarat.

Hearing adjourned

The matter was listed for hearing on April 16, but due to paucity of time, it has been adjourned to June 19.

Background of the incident

The incident dates back to 2023, when Rahman, a traditional pastoralist engaged in rearing and breeding Kharai camels, was grazing his herd. Rahman, a resident of Kachchipura, Mukam Chanchvel in Taluka Vagra of Bharuch district, Gujarat, was grazing the camels when the incident occurred.

According to the application, “over 25 female Kharai camels allegedly died after consuming drinking water contaminated with hazardous chemical effluents allegedly released from an ONGC pipeline into a village pond. It is also alleged that the loss is ongoing, as the surviving camels have not fully recovered and remain in poor condition, affecting their survival and milk production.”

Tribunal observations

While hearing the matter, the NGT noted that the applicant had attached a copy of directions issued by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) dated May 23, 2023. The document recorded crude oil ponding and contaminated soil over an area measuring 80 m x 25 m x 6 inches due to leakage from a crude oil pipeline located about 50 metres from ONGC Well No. 51.

“It is found that one dead camel was observed at approximately 150 metres from this crude oil ponding/contaminated soil, and around 20 other dead camels were found scattered within a radius of 3 km. Further, the unit had not adopted adequate measures to prevent such leakage,” the tribunal noted.

Evidence submitted

The applicant also relied on post-mortem certificates of the dead camels issued by the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory. The report indicated the presence of petroleum hydrocarbons in the samples examined.

In the plea, the applicant has also urged the Bharuch district administration to establish drinking water facilities for camels and herders in Taluka Vagra, stating that at least 21 camels had allegedly died due to exposure to hazardous waste allegedly emanating from ONGC’s operations.

NGT admits plea, issues notices

“On the basis of the above evidence presented by the applicant, we find that a substantial question relating to the environment is involved in the original application. Therefore, we deem it appropriate to admit the application,” the tribunal observed.

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Accordingly, the NGT has issued notices to the GPCB, the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, the Director of Animal Husbandry, the District Collector, and ONGC, directing them to file their replies in the matter.

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