Navi Mumbai News: NGT Forms Joint Panel To Probe Illegal Quarrying Behind Tata Memorial Hospital In Kharghar

The National Green Tribunal orders a site investigation into alleged illegal quarrying near Tata Memorial Hospital in Kharghar | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 19: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to investigate alleged illegal quarrying and crushing activities behind the Tata Memorial Hospital in Kharghar, directing authorities to assess environmental damage and the impact on the cancer facility within a month.

Hearing on original application and news report

Hearing the original application filed by Banda Nagraj Kumar, along with a connected matter based on a news report published in the Deccan Herald dated July 23, 2025, titled “No permissions given: RTI terms quarry behind Navi Mumbai’s Tata Cancer Hospital illegal,” the Western Zone Bench in Pune passed the order on February 12.

The bench, comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee (Expert Member), noted that the District Collector, Raigad, in a reply affidavit dated February 11, stated that quarrying operations had permission only up to 2020–21 and that no excavation permission was granted thereafter.

However, six crusher machines are currently operational with consent from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and a no-objection certificate from the erstwhile Owe Gram Panchayat. The affidavit added that the exact quantity of excavation has not been ascertained and sought 15 days to conduct an ETS survey.

Directions to district administration

The tribunal directed the District Collector to conduct the survey and submit details of any excess quantity excavated. It also granted two weeks’ time to the applicant to file a rejoinder affidavit.

Observing that substantial damage may have been caused to the cancer hospital, the NGT constituted a joint committee comprising one member each from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the District Collector, Raigad, the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Maharashtra, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The MPCB has been appointed as the nodal agency for coordination and logistical support.

Committee to assess environmental impact

The committee has been directed to visit the site and determine whether illegal mining or crushing activities are or were carried out without permission, ascertain the duration and quantity of extraction, evaluate damage to the cancer hospital, and suggest remedial measures.

It has also been asked to assess the impact of ongoing crushing operations on the hospital. The report must be submitted within one month in a searchable PDF format through e-filing.

Jurisdiction issue raised

In related proceedings, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation stated in its affidavit that Tata Cancer Hospital, Kharghar, falls under the jurisdiction of the District Collector, Raigad, and therefore under the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

The NGT directed the Panvel Municipal Corporation to file its reply within two weeks and instructed the Registry to issue notices to remaining respondents who have not yet appeared.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on April 20, and a copy of the order has been directed to be communicated to the committee for compliance.

