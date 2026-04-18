Newlywed Banking Couple Killed In Horrific Container Truck Crash On Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Driver Held

A somber atmosphere has gripped the Bhandup and Kalwa regions following a horrific road accident on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway that claimed the lives of a young newlywed couple on Saturday morning. | Representational Image

Thane: A somber atmosphere has gripped the Bhandup and Kalwa regions following a horrific road accident on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway that claimed the lives of a young newlywed couple on Saturday morning.

The Incident

The victims have been identified as Kalpesh Revale (30) and his wife Minakshi Revale (31). The couple, residents of Bhandup, were traveling on their motorcycle toward Mumbai when they were struck by a heavy container truck near the Kharegaon Toll Naka.

According to police reports, the impact was so severe that both Kalpesh and Minakshi fell under the wheels of the container and died on the spot.

Background and Personal Details

The couple had recently married and both were professionals working in the banking sector.Kalpesh was employed at the Andheri branch of HDFC Bank.

Minakshi worked at the Kalina branch of Axis Bank.

The tragedy is compounded by the circumstances of their journey. The couple had traveled to Dombivli on Friday to visit Minakshi’s ailing mother. After spending the night there to care for her, they were returning to their home in Bhandup on Saturday morning when the fatal accident occurred.

Police Action

Upon receiving information about the crash, personnel from the Kalwa Police and the Traffic Department rushed to the scene. The driver of the container truck, identified as Shiv Kumar Singh, has been taken into custody.

A formal case has been registered at the Kalwa Police Station, and further investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Community Reaction

The news of the sudden demise of the young couple has sent shockwaves through their local community and among their colleagues. Relatives expressed profound grief, noting the cruelty of the timing given their recent marriage and their selfless visit to tend to a sick family member.

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