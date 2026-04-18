Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Announced, Rebellion And Money Power Loom Over Chairman Poll

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation | https://www.bncmc.gov.in/

Bhiwandi: The announcement of the 16-member Standing Committee of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has set the stage for a high-stakes political contest, with indications that rebellion and money power could once again shape the outcome of the crucial chairman’s election.

BJP rebel Suhas Nakate's inclusion adds fresh intrigue

The list, released by the Municipal Secretary’s office on Thursday a day after it was submitted to the Mayor in the general body meeting, has already sparked intense discussions in political circles. The inclusion of BJP corporator Suhas Nakate—one of the key rebels during the February 20 mayoral election—has added a fresh layer of intrigue, signalling that past dissent within party ranks may continue to influence upcoming decisions.

The committee reflects a fragmented political landscape. The Congress has secured five seats, while the BJP holds four, including Nakate. The NCP (SP) has two members, and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) also has two. The remaining seats are distributed among smaller parties and local fronts, including the Samajwadi Party, Konark Vikas Aghadi, and Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi. Notably, seven women corporators have been inducted, marking a significant rise in representation.

No single group commands clear majority in 16-member panel

However, the real contest lies ahead. With the Congress-NCP alliance holding seven members, the mayoral alliance bloc at five, and the BJP at four, no single group commands a clear majority in the 16-member panel. This fractured mandate has made the chairman’s election highly unpredictable.

Political observers believe that, much like the mayoral election earlier this year, cross-voting, strategic bargaining, and the influence of money power cannot be ruled out. The presence of known rebels within the panel has only heightened the possibility of shifting loyalties.

As the date for the chairman’s election approaches, all eyes are now on backroom negotiations, with the balance of power delicately poised and the outcome far from certain.

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