Mumbai: BMC Orders Demolition Of Unauthorised Clubhouse In Chembur's Mysore CHS After Society Fails To Prove Legality

BMC To Demolish Unauthorised Clubhouse In Chembur Mysore CHS After Legality Not Proven | File Photo

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to demolish an allegedly unauthorized clubhouse in an upscale Mysore Co-operative Housing Society (CHS) in Chembur East, after the society failed to submit documents establishing the legality of the structure during a recent hearing at the M-West Ward office.

Notice issued under MMC Act

In April last year, the civic body’s M-West Ward office had issued a notice under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act regarding the alleged unauthorized construction within the premises of Mysore Colony. Hearings were subsequently held with residents in June 2025 and February 2026.

Documents submitted deemed invalid

However, in a fresh notice issued in March, officials stated that the document submitted by Mysore CHS—described as a plan issued by the Executive Engineer of the Building Proposal department—does not qualify as valid proof of the structure’s legality.

“This document is not considered valid proof of the structure’s legality, as it represents only a general approved layout plan and does not establish the authenticity of the construction,” the notice stated. The FPJ has a copy of the notice.

BMC warns of demolition at society’s cost

The BMC has given the society 15 days to remove the structure, failing which it warned that demolition would be carried out at the society’s risk and cost, with expenses recoverable as arrears of property tax under relevant provisions of the Act.

Demolition delayed due to police protection

A civic official said the structure is located on land reserved under the Development Plan 2034, and reiterated that the society had not furnished valid documentation.

“The society has failed to comply with the notice. We will proceed with demolition,” the official said, adding that the action was initially scheduled two weeks ago but was delayed due to the lack of police protection.

“We have sought assistance from the local police, and the demolition will be carried out once the required security is in place,” the official added..

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Internal dissent within society

Society officials declined to comment. Interestingly, some of the members of the society themselves have criticised the construction of the clubhouse without getting the building plan sanctioned by the BMC.

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