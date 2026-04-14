Newly Opened Dahisar-Mira Road Metro Faces Criticism Due To Overcrowding; Commuter Says No Space After Devipada Station

Red Line Metro Commuters Complains About Overcrowding, Says No Space After Devipada Station; Urges For Action - SEE PHOTO |

Mumbai: Concerns over rising congestion on the city’s Metro Red Line have come to the fore after a commuter highlighted overcrowding inside trains, drawing comparisons with the heavy rush typically seen on the Blue Line. The post has raised questions over passenger convenience and called for intervention by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd to increase train frequency.

The tweet, shared by Yash Mhadgut, shows a packed metro coach, during peak hours, with all seats occupied and commuters standing shoulder-to-shoulder, leaving barely any room to move. The visuals, he suggests, resemble not just the Blue Line but also the peak-hour conditions of Mumbai’s suburban local trains.

Blue Line 1 feels in Red Line at 9:30 AM. People here are not used to this level of Crowd. More crowd at North end coaches due to Dahisar interchange. Barely any space for people to get in after Devipada. There was no train for 10 mins



5 min freq is crucial @MMMOCL_Official pic.twitter.com/SWA6nFOmJ3 — Yash Mhadgut 🇮🇳 (@Explorer_Yash) April 14, 2026

In his post, Mhadgut noted that many commuters on this corridor are not accustomed to such levels of crowding. He pointed out that the situation is particularly difficult in the north-end coaches due to the Dahisar interchange, which witnesses a higher passenger influx. He further observed that after the Devipada station, it becomes nearly impossible for additional passengers to board due to the lack of space.

“More crowd at North end coaches due to Dahisar interchange. Barely any space for people to get in after Devipada. There was no train for 10 minutes,” the tweet read, highlighting concerns over both overcrowding and service gaps.

Tagging the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, the commuter urged authorities to increase train frequency, stating that there is no train for 10 mins, urging them to increase the frequency to every 5 mins.

The post also brings into focus a broader concern, that metro corridors, introduced to offer a more comfortable alternative to overcrowded roads and trains, are now witnessing similar conditions, prompting calls for better scheduling and capacity management as ridership continues to grow.

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