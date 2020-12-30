New Year: Traffic cops to use drones and flash lights to monitor streets amidst curfew

The Mumbai Traffic Police have geared up to keep a close watch for drunk driving, but other traffic violations as well. It will be deploying its personnel on the streets and drones in the air. While no breath analysers will be used to check for the motorists' inebriation, suspected motorists will be taken for blood tests to check for alcohol level in their system.

A senior traffic police said that close to 60 checkpoints, in the form of barricades, have been set up by the traffic department to keep a close vigil on road rage incidents and drunk driving. Yashasvi Yadav, joint commissioner of police (traffic) said, "Traffic police will use drones and flash lights to monitor streets. If the police suspect that the driver behind wheels is under the influence of alcohol, the driver will be taken for a blood test at the nearest hospital."

Moreover, they will also ask people to return home before curfew hours begin at 11pm, which restricts movement and gathering of a group of five or more people in the light of recent cases of COVID-19 and its new strain. The traffic police have already made arrangements for special deployment and the bandobast is underway along with the police force. This drive has been put in place in addition to the already existing barricades amidst the night curfew imposed by the state government.

Parking has been prohibited on some city streets from 12.01 am on December 31 to 8 am on January 1 by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

--On both sides of Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road from Mela Junction to JK Kapoor Chowk in central Mumbai.

--On Mount Mary Road at Bandra from Mehboob Studio upto Mount Mary Church

--On Pereira Road at Bandra from Pereira chowky to BJ Road

--On Kane Road at Bandra from Mount Church upto BJ Road

--On BJ Road at Bandra from Chimbai Road junction upto Hotel Taj Lands End.

--On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Road from Bandra railway bridge to Sea Link Toll Plaza.