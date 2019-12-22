New Year Gift: Sion flyover to remain shut for 2 mths

Mumbai: The Sion flyover on Dr. Ambedkar Marg will be completely out of bounds for the public and vehicular traffic for two months in the new year for carrying out repair works. An official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), responsible to look after the repairs, stated they have suggested that the flyover can be shut from January 10 for the same.

"Since the appointed contractor has managed to get 36 jacks and remaining are yet to arrive, we are trying to get the traffic department's permission by then. Once all components are delivered we can begin the work in full swing. All though we have suggested January 10 as the date from when the flyover can be completely shut for traffic movement, a decision on the recommended date will be taken finally by the traffic department," said the MSRDC official.

Moreover, with the newly built BKC-Chunabhatti connector opened for traffic, the MSRDC believes all hurdles in its way have been resolved.

A total of 145 bearings will be replaced and the expansion joints repaired. The authority has already stopped the movement of heavy vehicles on this rickety flyover to avoid any untoward incident.

Interestingly, the Sion flyover repair works were expected to begin in October 2018. However, the work got delayed due to the BKC-Chunabhatti connector which was not opened for traffic at that time. The traffic police feared that the Sion flyover repairs would lead to additional traffic congestion on other roads since BKC-Chunabhatti connector work was ongoing at the same time.

The crucial 1.1-km Sion flyover, which acts as connectivity between suburbs and island city, was found in dangerous conditions by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay when it carried out structural audits on all city bridges and flyovers. The MSRDC was then directed to undertake the repairs immediately. The audit was conducted following the Andheri Gokhale bridge collapse, which claimed two lives. Although work tender was floated and the contractor appointed to carry out the repairs at a cost of Rs 5.2 crore, work didn’t commence for want of clearance from the Traffic department.