New Year 2023: Mumbai to enter new year with utmost security having 20,000+ cops and 5,500 CCTV cameras on guard

Mumbai: In the wake of New Year eve celebrations all set to welcome 2023 in city, the Mumbai police is equally all set with the security preparations to keep the city safe.

According to a report in TOI, a total of 5,500 CCTV cameras along with 20,000 plus policemen will be kept at guard in city amid the New Year celebrations. All these preparations are to ensure no anti-social elements or activities arise during the celebration hours.

Several special units stationed citywide

Bomb squad, anti-sabotage teams and anti-eve teasing teams will be stationed at beaches, near clubs and other tourist spots in the city.

Guests check-in details for various hotels and lodges are also screen by the special branch of police and CID to ensure the safety of citizens.

Police advised citizens not to drink and drive after celebrations

No parking zones have been declared near Worli Seaface and other areas to avoid traffic congestions or crowding. Police has advised the citizens to avoid drink and drive for their own and even others' safety.

The Central and Western Railways divisions of Mumbai local have announced special trains running from CSMT and Churchgate until 1.30 am for the convenience of passengers to travel on the New Year's eve.