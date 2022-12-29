Check out Mumbai Traffic Police's quirky new year's safety message on drunk driving | Twitter/MTP

Mumbai: With New Year's eve just around the corner, Mumbai and Mumbaikars are ready to party. The Mumbai Police's preparedness is also on-point. A quirky road safety message was posted by from the official twitter handle of the Mumbai Traffic Police reminding people that safety comes first.

The tweet explains what a 'bro Code' is. It goes on to tell people that a 'bro' will never let another 'bro' drive while they are drunk. It asks the public to instead book a cab.

The tweet reads: "Bro Code: A 'bro' shall never let another 'bro' drive drunk. Take a cab. #DontDrinkAndDrive #RoadSafety."

There's a picture with the tweet which reads: "aaj gaadi tera bhai driver chalaega (You bro driver will drive you home today)"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The return of breath analysers

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic Police brought back breath analyser tests from December 29 (today) to prevent drunk and rash driving.

Breathalysers were stopped in 2020-21 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic as any direct contact with an infected person heightens the risk of the spread of the infection.

In 2021, blood tests were conducted to ascertain if motorists were inebriated while driving. This year, even though the COVID risk is lurking around the corner, the police are determined to stop cases of drunk driving after year-end parties.

In the last week of December until New Year’s eve, people come out in large numbers to celebrate. The police said this year the crowds are expected to be much more as the pandemic restrictions have long been lifted. Moreover, people were homebound these past two years and are enjoying every minute of the world going back to normal.

For the night of Dec 31, 100 nakabandi points have been fixed in Mumbai for breathalyser tests. Along with the local police, the traffic police will also make related arrangements. If anyone is found drunk or driving rashly, a case will be registered against immediately.

Read Also Mumbai Police to bring back breath analysers from December 29 to check drunk driving