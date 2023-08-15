New Veterinary Hospital & Pet Incinerator to Address Animal Welfare Needs in Mumbai | Representative Image / Pixabay

Mumbai: In a positive development for individuals passionate about pets, a new four-story veterinary hospital in Mahalaxmi is on track to be completed by year-end. Simultaneously, an operational pet incinerator is set to be available at the Evershine Nagar cattle and dog pound in Malad West by August 2023. Both of these initiatives were initially announced by the BMC nearly five years ago.

Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital in Parel, overseen by a charitable trust, has been dedicated to caring for the city's animals. However, only a handful of private pet clinics exist, rendering them inaccessible to many animal lovers. Furthermore, the city lacks a dedicated pet crematorium, while existing private facilities are often plagued by extended waiting times. To cater to the convenience of pet lovers, the BMC embarked on a project to establish a veterinary hospital in Mahalaxmi, along with two additional incinerators in Malad and Deonar, back in 2018.

However, due to litigation, regulatory approvals, and spatial constraints, the realization of these plans faced significant delays. Nonetheless, both facilities are poised to become operational this year. The four-story veterinary hospital will be constructed on a one-acre plot of land at Dhobi Ghat in Mahalaxmi. "The BMC-managed hospital will be operated in collaboration with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. The civic body will forge an agreement with the trust to manage the hospital, which will accommodate up to 300 animals. This will be done on a build-operate basis," affirmed a senior civic official.

Multi-Faceted Healthcare Center for Animals

The forthcoming hospital will feature various departments, including outpatient care, surgical services, gynecology, accident and intensive care units, cancer treatment, dermatology, a crematorium, CT scanning, and more. Additionally, plans encompass animal sterilization and vaccination at cost-effective rates, alongside treatment services. Concurrently, the incinerator, boasting a capacity of approximately 50 kg per hour, will operate using piped natural gas (PNG), ensuring an environmentally-friendly approach. This marks the BMC's inaugural incinerator dedicated to pets. The project is estimated to cost around Rs. 17 crores, inclusive of five years' worth of operation and maintenance expenses. The facility will extend free cremation services for small animals, including deceased pets, stray dogs, cats, and birds," shared a senior civic official.

