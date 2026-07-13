New State-Of-The-Art Accident And Emergency Complex Operationalised At Mumbai's Nair Hospital |

Mumbai: The state-of-the-art newly constructed Accident and Emergency Medical Services (Casualty-EMS) Complex at the B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai Central was operationalised on Monday, July 13. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, along with other civic representatives and senior BMC officials, inspected the new facility before services commenced.

Facility Standards & Features

The new emergency complex, developed as part of Nair Hospital's expansion project, has been built to meet the minimum standards prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The centrally air-conditioned facility integrates a 24x7 accident department with advanced emergency medical services aimed at ensuring faster and high-quality treatment for critically ill and trauma patients.

The formal inauguration ceremony was cancelled following the Centre's declaration of a one-day national mourning after the demise of former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. However, considering the urgent need for enhanced emergency services, the hospital administration decided to make the facility operational.

First Phase Services Launched

In the first phase, the hospital has started services including the Accident Department, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Triage Ward, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Surgery and a Minor Operation Theatre. Advanced emergency diagnostic and testing facilities will be introduced in the second phase.

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The ground floor houses a dedicated registration office, Casualty Medical Officer room, specialist consultation rooms and a fully equipped Minor OT. A key highlight of the facility is an eight-bed EMS ward designed to provide intensive care during the crucial "golden hour" after accidents and medical emergencies.

The new complex was handed over to the hospital administration on June 25 after receiving all statutory clearances. With the commissioning of the facility, the existing casualty building will be demolished to pave the way for a 20-storey residential tower for Resident Medical Officers as part of the hospital's next phase of expansion.

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