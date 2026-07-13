Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally For Eight Districts Of Maharashtra To Commence From July 20 At Thane's Mumbra | File/ANI

Mumbai: Indian Army will commence the Agniveer recruitment rally for eight districts of Maharashtra from July 20. Eligible shortlisted candidates from Nandurbar, Dhule, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Raigad will be allowed to participate in the recruitment rally from July 20 at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Sports Stadium in Thane's Mumbra.

Eligibility & Selection Process

According to Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Mumbai, the recruitment rally will be organised for candidates who qualify the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) conducted under the Agnipath Scheme. While the results are expected to be declared soon, the shortlisted candidates will be provided with admit cards or call letters for the physical fitness test (PFT), physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency-related events, medical examination, and other rally procedures.

The ARO advised candidates to regularly monitor the official Indian Army recruitment website and check their registered e-mail addresses and mobile phones for updates regarding the declaration of results and availability of admit cards. It appeals to all eligible shortlisted candidates to remain vigilant, keep a close watch for the declaration of the online CEE results and promptly download their admit cards to ensure timely participation in the recruitment rally.

Document Readiness & Fitness Warning

According to the ARO Mumbai, candidates should ensure that all requisite original documents, educational certificates, domicile certificate, caste certificate, character certificate and other documents specified in the admit card are kept ready well in advance to avoid any inconvenience during reporting at the rally. All candidates have also been advised to maintain the required standards of physical fitness and medical health and report strictly on the date and time mentioned in their respective admit cards as no candidate will be permitted to participate in the recruitment process on any date other than that specified.

Candidates have also been cautioned not to fall prey to unscrupulous individuals or touts who may falsely claim to secure recruitment into the Indian Army. "Recruitment in the Indian Army is fair, transparent, merit-based and entirely computerised, and selection is made solely on the basis of the candidate's performance and eligibility. No person or agency can influence the selection process," said a spokesperson.

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