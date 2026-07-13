Grassroot Development League 2026 Concludes Successfully, Honouring Young Football Talent And Tournament Spirit |

The +1 Grassroot Development League 2026, organised by Venom Sports Football Academy in memory of Vijaya Haribhau Pote and Haribhau Narayan Pote, concluded on a high note, offering young footballers an opportunity to showcase their talent in a competitive environment.

Objective and Participation

The tournament, aimed at promoting grassroots football and nurturing young talent, witnessed enthusiastic participation from players and drew strong support from parents and football enthusiasts.

The closing ceremony was attended by Panvel Municipal Corporation corporator Sumit Zunjarrao, Uran-based entrepreneurs Deepak Thakur, Raj Thakur and Manas Thakur, along with Venom Sports Football Academy coach Tanmay. The dignitaries congratulated the young players and encouraged them to pursue the sport with dedication.

Winners in Under-10 and Under-8 Categories

In the Under-10 category, Ace FC emerged champions after an impressive performance in the final, while Venom FA finished runners-up. In the Under-8 category, Kickstart FA clinched the title, with Ace FC securing the runners-up position.

Throughout the tournament, the young footballers displayed remarkable skill, discipline and sportsmanship. Organisers said the league was designed to provide a competitive platform for emerging players from both rural and urban areas, enabling them to gain valuable match experience and showcase their potential.

The organisers received appreciation from the guests for successfully conducting the event. Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Thakur praised the initiative and assured the organisers of his full support for future editions of the tournament, expressing confidence that such competitions would play an important role in promoting football at the grassroots level.

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