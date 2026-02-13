New Saket Creek Bridge Work Completed : Relief Expected For Mumbai-nashik Highway Congestion |

​Thane: In a major development for regional connectivity, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced the completion of the new Saket Creek Bridge. The bridge is expected to be opened for public traffic within the next two days, providing a much-needed solution to the persistent traffic bottlenecks on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

​ Overcoming Chronic Congestion

​The Majiwada to Vadpe section of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway has long been a pain point for commuters. Currently, the old Saket Bridge spanning the Thane Creek only facilitates a two-lane passage. This narrow stretch has been insufficient to handle the high volume of heavy vehicle traffic, leading to severe congestion during morning and evening peak hours.

​Furthermore, the old structure frequently developed large potholes during the monsoon season, paralyzing the traffic management system within Thane city.

​ Features of the New Infrastructure

​To address these challenges, the MSRDC constructed a four-lane bridge adjacent to the existing structure. Key details of the project include:

​Length: The new bridge spans 200 meters.

​Capacity: The addition of four new lanes significantly expands the total carrying capacity of this highway segment.

​Current Status: Construction is complete, and authorities are currently conducting final capacity and safety tests.

​ Revised Traffic Flow

Following the opening of the new bridge, a revised traffic management plan has been established to streamline vehicle movement in the area.

​Under this new plan, all traffic departing from Thane and heading toward Nashik, Mumbra, Navi Mumbai, or Bhiwandi will utilize the New Saket Bridge. Conversely, vehicles traveling towards Thane from those same locations Nashik, Mumbra, Navi Mumbai, and Bhiwandi are directed to use the Old Saket Bridge.

Expected Impact

​Officials state that the commissioning of this bridge will provide significant relief to residents and commuters in the Majiwada, Kharegaon, and Mumbra areas. By separating the traffic streams and providing more lanes, the project aims to eliminate the daily "gridlock" that has defined this route for years.

