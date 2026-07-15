New Panvel MBA Student Undergoes Complex Awake Brain Surgery To Remove Tumour Near Motor Control Area | AI

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old MBA student from New Panvel underwent a complex awake brain surgery after a sudden seizure led doctors to discover a large brain tumour located next to the brain's motor control area. The surgery, performed using advanced neuronavigation technology, successfully removed the tumour while preserving all neurological functions, hospital officials said.

Tumour near motor strip

The patient, identified as Shruti Iyer (name changed), had been experiencing persistent right-sided headaches for nearly two months before suffering a seizure on May 3. She was admitted to NewEra Hospital, where MRI scans revealed a large tumour in the right frontal region of the brain, adjacent to the motor strip, a critical area controlling movement.

Given the tumour's size and location, doctors decided to perform an urgent right fronto-parietal awake craniotomy on May 6. During the procedure, the patient was awakened at key stages and asked to move her limbs, allowing surgeons to identify and preserve vital motor pathways while removing the tumour with the aid of neuronavigation technology.

Surgeon explains procedure

"Because the tumour was located next to the motor strip, the risk of permanent paralysis was significant. Performing an awake craniotomy enabled us to continuously monitor her neurological functions while accurately removing the tumour. The surgery was completed successfully without compromising her motor functions," said Dr Sunil Kutty, Consultant Neurosurgeon at NewEra Hospital.

Dr Pankaj Chaudhary, Consultant Anaesthetist, said the procedure involved the specialised "Asleep-Awake-Asleep" anaesthesia technique, in which the patient is awakened during surgery to respond to commands before being safely returned to general anaesthesia.

Quick recovery & discharge

Following the surgery, the patient underwent physiotherapy and rehabilitation. Doctors said she was able to walk independently and retained full muscle strength in all four limbs from the first postoperative day. She was discharged on May 9 and continues to recover well.

Recalling her experience, the patient said she feared the diagnosis would interrupt her academic career but was able to appear for her MBA examinations after recovering from surgery.

Doctors said that persistent headaches, seizures, recurrent vomiting or changes in concentration should not be ignored, particularly among young adults, as they could indicate serious underlying neurological conditions requiring prompt medical evaluation.

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