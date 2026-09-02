New Panvel Dahi Handi Festival 2026 On September 5; ₹2,22,222 Prize Pool Announced For Govinda Teams

Govinda teams from New Panvel and nearby areas are expected to participate in the Janmashtami celebrations featuring traditional festivities and dhol-tasha beats | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, September 2, 2026: A grand Dahi Handi Festival 2026 will be organised in New Panvel on Saturday, September 5, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The event is being jointly organised by Asmita Kala, Krida and Sanskrutik Mitra Mandal and Priyadarshini Mahila Mandal.

Promoting Dahi Handi Culture

The festival aims to promote the traditional Dahi Handi culture while fostering social unity and encouraging the enthusiasm of Govinda teams.

A total of Rs 2,22,222 in prizes has been announced for participating Govinda teams, generating considerable interest among groups from New Panvel and surrounding areas.

Celebrations At Banthia School

The event will be held at K.E.S. Banthia High School, New Panvel. Organisers said the celebrations will feature traditional attire, the beats of dhol-tasha and enthusiastic Govinda teams, accompanied by chants of “Govinda Re Gopala, Yashodechya Tanhya Bala.”

The organisers have also highlighted women’s participation, preservation of cultural traditions and social integration as key aspects of the celebration.

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Appeal For Public Participation

Former corporator Sushila Jagdish Gharat and corporator Dr Asmita Jagdish Gharat have appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers and encourage the Govinda teams.

For further information, citizens can contact Sachin Patil on 9702776666, Prashant Awale on 9320871466, or Sandeep Patil on 9769409148.

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