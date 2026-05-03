New Mumbai Pune Missing Link Not Showing On Google Maps, Viral Video Sparks Confusion

Mumbai: A video has surfaced online showing that the newly opened Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link is quite literally “missing” on Google Maps. While the car is seen travelling on the Missing Link stretch, the navigation app appears unable to identify the new route and keeps rerouting until the vehicle reaches the end of the bridge, where the estimated travel time drops by nearly half an hour.

According to a video shared by Instagram user ‘amolshinde33’, the car enters the newly opened Missing Link tunnel along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. However, soon after the vehicle moves into the stretch, Google Maps appears confused about where the car is actually travelling.

On the app, the vehicle marker is seen moving off-road, along a section that does not appear to exist on Google Maps yet. The navigation continues to show the car away from the mapped route, even though the vehicle is clearly travelling on the newly opened road. After a while, the app begins rerouting, and the issue appears to continue until the car crosses the Missing Link stretch.

The video suggests that Google Maps is yet to update the newly opened route, despite vehicles having already started using the stretch. In a funny twist, the Missing Link is not missing on the road, but it appears to be missing on the map.

Another point to be noted in the video is the change in estimated travel time after the vehicle exits the new section. When the car enters the tunnel, Google Maps shows the estimated time of arrival as 2 hours and 35 minutes. However, once the car crosses the stretch, the revised ETA drops to 2 hours and 4 minutes.

The newly opened Missing Link has been built to reduce travel time on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by offering commuters a faster and straighter route while reducing dependence on the older ghat section.

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