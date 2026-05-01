Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Now Open To Public - WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: The much-awaited Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link was opened to the public today, marking a major milestone for one of Maharashtra’s most important road corridors.

Visuals posted by IANS show the newly opened stretch show a significant number of vehicles entering the tunnel, indicating strong public movement on the first day itself. Cars and other permitted vehicles were seen moving into the tunnel section soon after the route was made accessible to commuters.

Raigad, Maharashtra: Visuals from the 'Missing Link' Tunnel Project on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway pic.twitter.com/9wP1PG2fZR — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2026

The opening of the Missing Link is expected to provide major relief to motorists travelling between Mumbai and Pune by reducing dependence on the old ghat section and offering a straighter, faster and safer route. The project has been designed to improve traffic flow on the expressway, especially during peak travel periods, weekends and holiday rush.

The tunnel stretch has also drawn attention after receiving global recognition from Guinness World Records as the world’s widest underground tunnel, measuring 22.33 metres in width. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar accepted the Guinness certificate during the inauguration ceremony.

However, the route has been opened in a phased manner. For now, only light motor vehicles and passenger buses are allowed to use the Missing Link. Trucks and goods vehicles have been barred from the stretch initially, with authorities expected to review the restriction in November.

Speed limits have also been fixed for the newly opened route. Cars will be allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 100 kmph, while passenger buses will have a speed limit of 80 kmph. Vehicles carrying hazardous or inflammable material will not be permitted on the Missing Link.

The first-day visuals of vehicles entering the tunnel signal the beginning of public use of the ambitious infrastructure project, which is expected to significantly improve travel between Mumbai and Pune in the coming months.

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