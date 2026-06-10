New Entrance, Parking Facility and Modern Amenities: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Set for Major Upgrade as ₹500 Crore Corridor Work Starts

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai | Google/en.wikipedia.org

The long-awaited redevelopment of Mumbai's famous Shri Siddhivinayak Temple has moved a step closer to reality, with work on the first phase of the proposed ₹500 crore corridor project expected to begin shortly. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently performed the groundbreaking ceremony in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and officials of the temple trust.



The ambitious project aims to improve facilities for the lakhs of devotees who visit the temple every year while preserving its cultural and spiritual significance.

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Why the Corridor Project Is Being Developed



The 225-year-old Siddhivinayak Temple is one of Maharashtra's most revered religious sites. Thousands of devotees visit the temple daily, while the footfall rises dramatically during occasions such as Sankashti Chaturthi, Angarki Sankashti and Ganeshotsav.



With increasing crowds, long waiting times and limited parking facilities becoming a challenge, the state government has proposed a comprehensive redevelopment plan to make visits more convenient and organised.



Key Features of the First Phase



The first phase of the project will focus on improving infrastructure within and around the temple premises. Plans include the construction of a grand entrance, stone cladding across the temple complex, development of roof and flooring works in the northern section and a basement parking facility capable of accommodating 120 vehicles.



Authorities also plan to introduce modern queue management systems, secure pedestrian pathways, emergency assistance centres and dedicated routes designed to ensure the safety and comfort of devotees

Local Opposition Over Parking Plan



Despite the project's objectives, opposition has emerged from local residents and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray workers. The main concern relates to the proposed use of the Nardulla Tank ground for the parking facility.



Residents argue that the ground serves as a vital open space for children and senior citizens, and believe an alternative location should be considered for parking development.



Temple Trust Defends Project



Temple Treasurer Acharya Pawan Tripathi said the redevelopment would balance modern development with the preservation of cultural heritage. He noted that the same team involved in designing the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor had prepared the Siddhivinayak corridor plan.



Tripathi also highlighted improvements in connectivity, including an AC bus service between Siddhivinayak Temple and Dadar Railway Station and the upcoming metro connectivity, which has increased visitor numbers. Responding to criticism, he urged all stakeholders to avoid politicising a project intended solely for the convenience and benefit of devotees.



The government aims to complete the corridor project within the next two years.