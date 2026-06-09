Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CMs Eknath Shinde & Sunetra Pawar Unveil New Balbharati Textbooks For Classes 1 To 6 At Mantralaya | CMO Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday unveiled the new Balbharati textbooks for Classes 1 to 6, marking the rollout of Maharashtra's revised school curriculum aimed at strengthening foundational learning and aligning educational content with evolving academic requirements.

According to the tweet shared by 'CMO Maharashtra', the textbook unveiling ceremony was held at Mantralaya in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. The launch marks a significant step in the state government's efforts to implement curriculum reforms at the primary education level.

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा अजित पवार यांच्यासमवेत आज मंत्रालय, मुंबई येथे बालभारतीच्या इयत्ता पहिली ते सहावीच्या नवीन अभ्यासक्रमाच्या पाठ्यपुस्तकांचे अनावरण केले.



यावेळी मंत्री दादाजी भुसे, मंत्रिमंडळातील इतर सदस्य व… pic.twitter.com/CSRzlDFO4t — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 9, 2026

Several cabinet ministers, including School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, senior government officials and education department representatives were also present on the occasion.

The Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, popularly known as Balbharati, has been responsible for preparing the new set of textbooks. The institution plays a crucial role in designing and publishing educational material for lakhs of students enrolled in state-board schools across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse Calls For Better Govt Schools

Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse has directed officials to improve government schools and increase student enrolment ahead of the 2026-27 academic year.

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya, he asked authorities to organise admission drives with enthusiasm, ensure clean school premises, and distribute quality uniforms and textbooks on time.

Bhuse said 80% of textbooks have already reached schools through Balbharati, with the rest expected before classes begin. He stressed better infrastructure, including drinking water, toilets, repairs, painting, and pink rooms for girls.

The minister also called for teacher recruitment, regular school committee meetings, better scholarship results, and frequent visits by education officials.

He encouraged schools to promote arts, music, acting, and public speaking, while seeking support from alumni and CSR funds.

Bhuse also directed strict implementation of compulsory Marathi education and participation in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation campaign.

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