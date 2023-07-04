New Delhi: SC Moved For Early Decision On Disqualification Of CM Shinde Camp MLAs

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) party MLA Sunil Prabhu on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court for a direction to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for an expeditious decision on the disqualifications pending against rebel Sena MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The Speaker in brazen disregard to his constitutional duties as a neutral arbiter has sought to delay the adjudications of the disqualification petitions, thereby permitting the illegal continuance of Eknath Shinde as the chief minister, against who the petitions are pending for almost a year," the plea said.

'Act of grave constitutional impropriety'

It said the Speaker's inaction in deciding the disqualification proceedings is an "act of grave constitutional impropriety" as it has allowed MLAs liable to be disqualified to continue in the assembly and hold responsible positions in the Government, including that of the chief minister.

Prabhu said though the Supreme Court in its May 11 judgment asked the Speaker to decide pending disqualification petitions within a reasonable period, the Speaker has taken no steps in this regard. He had already submitted three representation on this score to the Speaker, but to no avail.

Petitions filed against rebel MLAs

As the Shiv Sena whip, he had filed the disqualification petitions against the rebel MLAs. The notices of disqualification were issued by then Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal in the absence of the Speaker.

On May 11, a 5-judge constitution bench held that it cannot disqualify the Shinde-led government and reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as the CM since the latter had chosen to resign instead of facing a test of strength in the Assembly.