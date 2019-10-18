Maharashtra Election 2019 – Dindoshi Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Dindoshi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra, Dindoshi belongs to Mumbai North West parliamentary constituency. In 2014, Dindoshi Assembly had 53 percent voter turnout. The sitting MLA Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena is going to be key candidate to watch out for.

Other prominent face to contest from Dindoshi Assembly is VIDYA AJIT CHAVAN of Nationalist Congress Party will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Dindoshi Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Dindoshi assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Sharad Ganpat Gaikwad- Independent

2. Vidya Ajit Chavan- Nationalist Congress Party

3. Sunil Waman Prabhu- Shivsena

4. Dattu Govind Kajale- Independent

5. Vijendra Kumar Rai- Independent

7. Avinash Dilip Tawde- Independent

8. Beg Nadimuddin- Bahujan Samaj Party

9. Arun Dhondiram Surve- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

10. Dilip Narayan Tawde- Aam Aadmi Party

11. Machindra Nivrutti Jadhav- Prahar Janshakti Party

12. Amit Suryakant Swami- Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi

13. Siddharth Atmaram Kakde- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

In 2014, Sunil Prabhu had won Dindoshi Assembly seat by defeating Rajhans Singh Dhananjay Singh of Congress by a margin of 19828 votes. In 2009, Rajhans Singh Dhananjay Singh had Dindoshi Assembly seat by defeating Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sens by the margin of 5865 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.