New coronavirus strain: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray urges administrative bodies to be vigilant, increase number of COVID-19 tests

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has on Tuesday urged the administrative bodies to remain vigilant in the wake of the new fast-spreading coronavirus strain detected in the United Kingdom.

Reviewing the coronavirus situation and the preparation for vaccination in the state with Health Minister Rajesh Tope, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, member of state's COVID-19 task force Dr Shashank Joshi and others, Thackeray has asked to increase the number of tests and make the use of masks mandatory. He also warned everyone to be aware of the danger ahead.

Reacting to the detection of a mutated strain of coronavirus, the Chief Minister also asked all the agencies to work even harder. "Adequate supply of oxygen, ventilators, medicines should be maintained, segregation facilities should be provided. Increase the rate of treatment and testing at the rate at of which this virus spreads," he said.