New app to provide infotainment services on Mahanagari Express

Mumbai: In a bid to enhance the travelling experience on the Mahanagari express, the Central Railway (CR) has planned to roll-out a mobile application to cater to the passengers’ needs, right from reaching the railway station till the journey’s completion.

Besides, the app will also be loaded with infotainment services so as to make the long journey between Mumbai and Varanasi entertaining and fun-filled.

After getting a nod from the Railway Board, the CR’s Mumbai Division uploaded the tender for the project, and the same is scheduled to open on April 6.

A senior official explained the plan benefits and said, "It is proposed to bring all these services under one umbrella by selecting a single licensee. Passengers will be able to access all services through an app developed by the licensee."

For seamless streaming, the licensee will also set up a local wi-fi network, the official said, adding that currently different on-board services are being provided in various trains on either earning or expenditure basis.

For passengers' satisfaction, the licensee will be required to set up a grievance redressal system, too, which will be monitored by a high-level official.

When queried about the plan’s benefits, a senior official said that the tech-savvy initiative will help railway to cut down expenditure, generate additional non-fare revenue and monetise untapped potential from mobile assets.

“Under this plan passengers can pre-book the meal or other items through the app and get them delivered to their seats. Also, pickup and drop facilities could be availed via app," official added.

Under this scheme, the onboard housekeeping services, currently maintained under expenditure contract, will be managed by the licensee.

“This will help the railway to save approximately Rs 72.52 lakh which is currently incurred on the selected train,” official apprised.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:02 AM IST