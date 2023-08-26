New Allegations Surface Against Mumbra Police in MHADA-MMRDA Scam Amid Unresolved Extortion Case | Representative Image

Thane: Amid the unresolved case of Mumbra police allegedly extorting Rs 6 crore from toy traders, a new case has emerged involving a Mumbra police officer allegedly receiving a payment of Rs 3 crore to remain silent about the MHADA-MMRDA housing scam. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad accused Mumbra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Krupali Borse of being involved in the alleged Mhada-MMRDA housing scam.

Case under investigation

Awhad stated, "The Rs 6 crore extortion case involving Mumbra police is still unresolved, and the alleged audio recording of two officers discussing how senior officers divided the money among themselves is under investigation. Additionally, the matter of API Borse from Mumbra police station suppressing the Mhada-MMRDA scam has come to light. Witnesses of the case are prepared to share information about it. Senior officers are aware of the alleged scam in a housing project by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)."

On Friday, the NCP MLA posted on Twitter, "The same female officer who has been linked with the alleged mobile snatcher Sabir Sher Ali Sayyed (29) had concealed a MHADA-MMRDA housing scam in Mumbra by tampering with evidence. Prominent figures were involved in the scam, and they maintained contact with the officer. All details of the scam are stored on a pen drive in the officer's possession, though she reportedly destroyed all related documents. The individual who initially provided her with Rs 50 lakh and later Rs 2.5 crore is willing to come forward and disclose information about the scam to any investigative agency."

Awhad further stated, "Around 50 per cent of the houses allocated throughout Thane were granted to fictitious individuals. Yet, everyone alleges they were acting on the commissioner's orders. If each officer is accepting bribes, how can an investigation proceed? The same scenario applies to the Rs 6 crore extortion case involving Mumbra police."

A close associate of Jitendra Awhad, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, "Everything Awhad mentioned in the tweet is accurate, but no inquiry will likely occur as numerous individuals are implicated in the multi-crore scam. However, I cannot disclose the identities of the high-ranking officers at the Thane police commissionerate who are allegedly connected to the scam."

Ganesh Gawde, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone-1 in Thane, stated, "The matter was transferred to the Thane Crime Branch for investigation five months ago."

Despite multiple attempts, API Rupali Borse was unavailable for comments.

