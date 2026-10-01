‘Never Heard Or Seen Such Incident In 50 Years’: Federation Of Indian Pilots Chief Reacts To Attack On Captain Smit Machchhar Aboard Flydubai Flight| VIDEO

‘Never Heard Or Seen Such Incident In 50 Years’: Federation Of Indian Pilots Chief Reacts To Attack On Captain Smit Machchhar Aboard Flydubai Flight |

Mumbai: Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) president Captain C.S. Randhawa on Thursday described the reported attack on Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a flydubai flight as 'extremely serious', saying he had never encountered such an incident during his nearly five-decade aviation career.

Speaking to reporters, Randhawa said the alleged attack on the captain had potentially put the lives of passengers on board at risk.

“People are calling it only a serious incident because, according to ICAO protocols, it falls under the category of a serious incident. The aircraft was also slightly damaged. When an aircraft is damaged, it can also fall under the category of an accident,” Randhawa said.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Federation of Indian Pilots president Captain CS Randhawa on the FlyDubai incident says, "In my 50 years in aviation, I have never heard of or seen an incident like this. This was a very serious accident in which everyone's lives could have been at… pic.twitter.com/UmSDm6mehV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2026

The flydubai flight was operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv when Machchhar was allegedly attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit. Reports have reported that the co-pilot was attempting to crash the aircraft. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain subject to confirmation by the airline and relevant aviation authorities.

‘Captain squawked emergency code 7700’

Randhawa said the pilot transmitted and squawked code 7700, the internationally recognised general emergency code used by aircraft.

“This means that there must have been some problem in the cockpit, because the captain squawked the emergency code. There may have been an argument and a threat, or the first officer may have done something, and at that stage the emergency code was squawked,” Randhawa said.

According to reports, despite suffering serious injuries and significant blood loss, Machchhar managed to respond to the emergency and help protect those on board.

The incident triggered a major security situation aboard the aircraft, which was reportedly carrying 174 people. Machchhar is currently undergoing medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during the alleged attack.

His actions during the emergency have drawn praise, with political leaders and others lauding his presence of mind and courage.

Neighbours gather outside Machchhar's Mumbai home

Meanwhile, friends, neighbours and well-wishers gathered outside Machchhar's residence in Mumbai to express support for the injured pilot.

Visuals circulating online show people holding the Tricolour and Machchhar's photograph while raising slogans praising his courage.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Celebrations take place outside Indian Captain Smit Machchhar's residence pic.twitter.com/8SjcKvz69R — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026

“It is a matter of great pride for us that our son has brought glory to the country across the world. Smit saved the lives of 174 people, which is a very big achievement,” one of his neighbours told reporters.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A neighbour of Captain Smit Machchhar says, "It is a matter of great pride for us that our son has brought glory to the country across the world. Smit saved the lives of 174 people, which is a very big achievement. He should be given the country's highest… pic.twitter.com/IJHBOWG6ng — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026

The neighbour also urged officials to give Machchhar the country's highest award in recognition of his actions during the emergency.

“We want him to recover as soon as possible. We are praying for his speedy recovery and salute him from the bottom of our hearts,” he added.

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