NESCO Drug Overdose Death Case: Special NDPS Court Grants Bail To 3 Accused; Cites Prolonged Trial And No Need For Further Detention

The special NDPS court granted bail to three accused following two suspected drug overdose deaths at a NESCO music concert | File Photo

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: The special NDPS court has granted bail to three accused in connection with two 'drug overdose' deaths during a music concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, observing that their further detention is not required.

The three accused granted bail are Shubh Agrawal and Vineet Gerelani, both students, and Anand Patel, who acted as a carrier of the contraband.

Court Cites Lengthy Trial

While granting bail, the court observed that the trial would take considerable time given the volume of evidence collected during the investigation and the large number of witnesses. It therefore held that further detention of the accused was unnecessary.

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