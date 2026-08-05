NESCO Drug Death Case: Chargesheet Alleges US Link, Student Drug Sales And Ignored Security Alerts

The NESCO drug case chargesheet alleges an ecstasy shipment from the US and details the alleged distribution network at the Mumbai concert | File Photo

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: The chargesheet in the NESCO drug case has revealed further details, including that a parcel allegedly containing ecstasy pills was booked through US-based Hot Miami Styles Inc., a popular online women's fashion retailer in Florida, on February 6 and addressed to Dipesh Hemwani (23) of Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

Declared as two midi dresses valued at USD 84.50 each, the parcel travelled from the United States to Dubai and then to Mumbai on Emirates flight EK 500, UPS Operations Manager Sachin Pathak (49) told the Vanrai police.

Parcel Route Traced

After customs clearance at the Sahar Cargo Courier Terminal, it reached the United Parcel Service Private Limited facility in Jogeshwari on February 12. The next day, delivery executive Dinesh Kamerkar delivered it to Hemwani at Flat 403, Amritsai Apartment, behind Ulhasnagar Police Station, after collecting Rs 12,350 through the company's payment system.

Security Staff Statements

The police also recorded the statements of eight security personnel, including bouncers deployed at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East during a techno music concert on April 11.

They claimed they saw students selling and consuming drugs and alerted Balkrishna Kurup (46), Vice-President of Live Events at NESCO, and event manager Sunny Jain (31), but both allegedly ignored the warnings.

Security guard Ankit Mishra (25) said the crowd prevented thorough checks and alleged that Jain instructed staff to admit people without checking tickets.

Student Statements

Sheetal Salvi (25), an MBA student who fell ill after allegedly consuming ecstasy, said Pratik Pandey (24) and Raunak Khandelwal (25) formed a 20-member WhatsApp group called "9X9". Pandey allegedly offered MDMA pills at Rs 1,650 each, sought orders, discussed an NESCO after-party and collected money through the group.

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Sayyad Abbas (24) said 14 members agreed to buy the pills. He alleged that Khandelwal and deceased student Bisman Bhasin (28) distributed them at the venue. Another student told the police that Pandey frequently organised drug parties and that he and his friends had consumed drugs on earlier occasions.

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