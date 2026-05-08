NESCO Drug Overdose Case: Mumbai NDPS Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused, Including 2 Employees | File Photo

Mumbai: A special NDPS court on Thursday refused to grant bail to three accused, including two employees of NESCO, in connection with the alleged drug overdose case in which two MBA students died after attending a techno music concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre on April 11, 2026.

The court rejected the bail pleas of Raunak Khandelwal, a final-year MBA student, and Pratik Pandey, a second-year MBA student, both accused of drug peddling in the case. Bail pleas of two NESCO employees were also rejected.

According to the police, two MBA students died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming MDMA (ecstasy) pills during the concert. Preliminary reports stated that the victims experienced severe symptoms such as breathlessness and dizziness during the event. Police have so far arrested six people in the case, including event organisers and security staff

Meanwhile, the court granted bail to Akash Samal, owner of “Inspiring Tie Production” and one of the organisers of the event, who was arrested on April 13.