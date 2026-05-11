NESCO Drug Overdose Case: Main Supplier Mahesh Khemlani Sent To Judicial Custody Till May 22 | file pic

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali on Sunday remanded Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani, the alleged main supplier in the NESCO drug overdose case, to judicial custody till May 22. The Vanrai police did not seek his custodial interrogation while producing him before the holiday court.

Khemlani’s advocate Pankaj Jadhav said no drugs were recovered from his client and police had not sought his custody.

The case came to light after two MBA students died following a techno music concert held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East on April 11. Police said a group of youngsters had allegedly consumed Ecstasy (MDMA) pills during the event. A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man died due to suspected overdose, while another student survived after treatment.

Following the incident, the Vanrai police registered a case under the NDPS Act and began investigating the alleged drug supply network linked to the concert.

Police have so far arrested 12 accused, including alleged suppliers, students, a security guard, NESCO-linked staffers and an event organiser. One accused, event organiser Akash Samal, has been granted bail by the NDPS court. Investigators alleged that Khemlani sourced around 4,000 Ecstasy pills from a Europe-based contact. According to police, the consignment arrived in two batches — 3,000 pills followed by another 1,000 — and was later transported to Ulhasnagar through associates.

Police said the probe has also revealed an alleged cryptocurrency payment trail involving USDT/Tether wallets. Investigators are examining possible international drug trafficking links and related financial transactions.

The police recovered 933 Ecstasy pills worth around `15 lakh. The pills were allegedly discarded by accused Ayush Sahitya while travelling towards Goa after the overdose incident.

Police have also traced several bank transactions allegedly linked to the accused through accounts connected to co-accused Jiya Jacob, identified as Khemlani’s livein partner.

Khemlani was arrested at Mumbai airport after returning from Thailand. Police alleged he had left India after the incident, following which a look out circular was issued.