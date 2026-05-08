NESCO Drug Death Case: Special NDPS Court Rejects Bail Of MBA Students, Event Staff Over Concert Overdose Tragedy

The NDPS court refused bail to accused linked to the NESCO concert drug overdose case that claimed two lives | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: The special NDPS court has, while rejecting the bail pleas of NESCO staff members and MBA students accused of drug peddling, observed that greed for money had turned a place of amusement into the “graveyard of two persons”.

Two MBA students died after suspected overdose

Two MBA students died and several others were hospitalised following a suspected drug overdose at a techno music concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre on April 11, 2026. Preliminary reports suggest the victims consumed MDMA (ecstasy) pills, causing severe symptoms such as breathlessness and dizziness during the event.

Court rejects bail pleas of accused

The court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Raunak Khandelwal, a final-year MBA student, and Pratik Pandey, a second-year MBA student, both accused of drug peddling.

Besides, the court also refused to grant bail to Sunny Jain, a senior manager, and Balkrishnan Kurup, business head/vice-president, live events and IP, at NESCO.

Court criticises event management

In its detailed order, the court said, “The organiser allowed the persons who attended the event to consume liquor. The organisers were directed to take care to ensure that no narcotic drugs or liquor were allowed to pass through and be used/consumed by the persons attending the event. This is an example of poor management of an event.”

“It may be intentional, negligent and/or an act done under the greed of money. However, such an act has turned into a tragedy, ultimately the place of amusement becoming the graveyard of two persons. Thus, the organisers are prima facie responsible for the negligence and mishap that occurred at the event,” the court said.

Students accused of distributing contraband

As for the students, the court said they are accused of having brought the contraband and distributed it among their college friends.

For Khandelwal, the court said, “He had supplied a yellow ecstasy tablet to one of the victims, which may not be sufficient to infer that he is not involved in the commission of the crime. At this point, the weight of the contraband is immaterial. The Investigating Officer has recovered 435 grams of ecstasy MDMA from Ayush Sahitya. Therefore, it would be hasty to hold that the recovered contraband from the applicant falls within the category of small quantity.”

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Court cites risk of influencing witnesses

While refusing to grant bail to Pandey, the court said, “The applicant, for reasons and an object known to him, tried to encash the chaotic conditions that emerged due to mismanagement of the event to sell the contraband. The Investigating Officer has to record the statements of other friends of the applicant/accused. Therefore, there is substance in the submission of the prosecution that if the applicant is released on bail, he may dissuade his friends from disclosing the facts of the case.”

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