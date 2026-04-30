NESCO Drug Death Case: Jiya Jacob Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Main Supplier Still Absconding

Borivali court remanded Jiya Jacob to judicial custody as police continue search for the absconding supplier | File Photo

Mumbai, April 30: In the NESCO drug case, a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali on Thursday remanded Jiya Jacob to 14 days’ judicial custody. Her partner and the main supplier, Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani, remains at large. So far, the Vanrai police have arrested 11 accused, all currently in judicial custody.

Two students died after concert

Two MBA students allegedly died due to an overdose of ecstasy pills at a “999999999 Techno Concert” held at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon East on April 11.

The police said efforts are ongoing to trace the absconding accused. “Search operations are underway. We cannot confirm his location at this stage as he may try to mislead investigators. Details will be shared once we get a lead,” an officer said.

Police cite bank transactions

The police told the court that Jacob’s Axis Bank account was allegedly used by Khemlani. They stated that she did not cooperate with the investigation and failed to provide details about transactions, including cash deposits of Rs 14.95 lakh in her account.

According to the police, Jacob has known Khemlani since 2012 and was aware of his alleged involvement in drug-related activities, but did not disclose any information.

This time, the police did not seek her custody.

Defence challenges police claims

Jacob’s advocate, Pankaj Jadhav, said, “The police provided incorrect information to the court on the previous date, claiming that Jacob and Khemlani had a joint bank account to obtain her remand. I had objected then as well. On Thursday, the police did not present any information regarding a joint account. Moreover, they did not question her during the two-day custody. This time, they sought judicial custody.”

According to the police, Khemlani and Jacob have known each other for 12 years and have been in a live-in relationship for the past four years. Jacob is an artist and resides in Mira Road East.

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Money trail under scanner

The police alleged that Khemlani provided Jacob’s payment scanner to other accused, Anand Patel, Vineet Gerelani, Shubh Agarwal, and Ayush Sahitya, who then transferred money to Jacob’s account.

According to the police, Anand Patel transferred Rs 64,000, Vineet Gerelani Rs 22,500, Shubh Agarwal Rs 1,66,400, and Ayush Sahitya Rs 1,84,600 through the scanner.

Advocates Surendra Landge, Azad Gupta, and Ranjita Jain appeared for several accused in the case.

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