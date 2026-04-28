NESCO Drug Deaths Case: Key Accused’s Partner Remanded To Police Custody Until April 30 As Main Supplier Remains Absconding

Police probe money trail in Goregaon overdose deaths case as accused’s partner is remanded | File Photo

Mumbai, April 27: In the drug overdose deaths case linked to an April 11 techno concert at NESCO Goregaon, the metropolitan magistrate court in Borivali has remanded Jiya Jacob, the live-in partner of absconding accused Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani, to police custody until April 30.

Of the 11 accused arrested so far, Jacob is the only one in police custody; the rest have been remanded to judicial custody. The police said efforts are underway to trace Khemlani.

Police probe live-in relationship and finances

According to the police, Khemlani and Jacob have known each other for 12 years and have been in a live-in relationship for four years. They operated a joint account with Axis Bank, where Rs 14.95 lakh was deposited prior to the incident.

Drug sale proceeds angle under investigation

“We are investigating whether the money transferred to the account was proceeds from drug sales,” a police officer said. The police told the court that Jacob had knowledge of the alleged drug activities since 2012.

They sought five days of police custody to investigate the source of funds and the financial trail, but the court granted four days.

Scanner allegedly used for transfers

Investigators allege that Khemlani provided Jacob’s payment scanner to co-accused Anand Patel, Vineet Gerelani, Shubh Agarwal, and Ayush Sahitya, who transferred money into her account.

Transactions traced to co-accused

The transactions include Rs 64,000 from Patel, Rs 22,500 from Gerelani, Rs 1.66 lakh from Agarwal, and Rs 1,84,600 from Sahitya.

Officials have also recovered chats indicating Jacob’s communication with Sahitya, and confirmed that both were in contact with Khemlani.

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Lawyers appear for accused

Advocates Surendra Landge, Azad Gupta, and Ranjita Jain appeared for several accused in the case.

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