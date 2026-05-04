NESCO Drug Death Case: 2 Accused Sent Back To Police Custody As Cops Probe Links With Main Supplier

Police intensify probe in NESCO drug overdose case as two accused are remanded to custody | File Photo

Mumbai, May 4: In the NESCO drug overdose case, the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted police custody of accused Vineet Gerelani and Ayush Sahitya until May 8, while the main supplier, Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani, remains in custody until May 6. The case centres on the alleged supply of nearly 4,000 ecstasy pills.

The Vanrai Police sought fresh custody of Gerelani and Sahitya, who had been in judicial custody, for joint questioning with Khemlani, though the defence argued that there is “nothing new under the sun” in the grounds for remand.

Case background and overdose deaths

The case surfaced after two MBA students allegedly died of an ecstasy overdose following the ‘999999999 Techno Concert’ held at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon East on April 11.

Probe into supply chain and seizures

According to investigators, Khemlani allegedly procured around 4,000 ecstasy pills from abroad and supplied them to Sahitya and Gerelani. The police informed the court that only 935 pills have been accounted for so far, and they are probing the distribution of the remaining consignment. A raid at Gerelani’s Ulhasnagar residence led to the seizure of five ecstasy pills.

The police sought fresh custody of Gerelani and Sahitya following Khemlani’s arrest, citing his statement and the need to investigate links, financial transactions, and possible international connections.

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Defence challenges remand grounds

However, Advocate Arjun Jeswani, representing Gerelani, opposed the remand. “The grounds in today’s application are identical to the previous four remand applications. The police have already conducted searches and interrogated Gerelani for eight days. The reasons cited – recovery of material and verification of transactions – have already been examined,” he argued, adding that developments mentioned largely pertain to co-accused Sahitya.

Khemlani allegedly told police that he first met Sahitya in Thailand and later met both Sahitya and Gerelani in Goa.

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