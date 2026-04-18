NESCO Concert Drug Death Case: Borivali Court Sends 3 Accused To Police Custody Until April 20, Others To Judicial Custody; 9th Accused Held

Borivali court orders custody of accused in NESCO concert drug-linked deaths case | File Photo

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: The Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court Borivali remanded three accused — Anand Patel, Vineet Gerelani, and Ayush Sahitya — to police custody till April 20, while the other accused were sent to judicial custody in connection with the alleged drug supply network linked to the deaths of two MBA students at a music concert at NESCO, Goregaon, on April 11.

Five accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

The court granted 14 days’ judicial custody to student Raunak Khandelwal, event organiser Akash Samal, NESCO staff members Sunny Jain and Balkrishnan Kurup, and student Pratik Pandey.

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Ninth accused arrested in ongoing probe

The Vanrai Police on Saturday arrested the ninth accused, Ayush Sahitya, in connection with the alleged drug supply linked to the deaths of two MBA students, who reportedly died of an Ecstasy (MDMA) overdose during the ‘999999999’ music concert held at the NESCO Centre on April 11.

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