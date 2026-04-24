NESCO Drug Case: Vanrai Police Recover Ecstasy Pills Worth ₹15.39 Lakh In Raigad | Representational Image

Mumbai: In connection with the NESCO drug case, the Vanrai police on Wednesday recovered 933 ecstasy pills weighing 434 grams and worth Rs15.39 lakh from Poladpur in Raigad, where the accused Ayush Sahitya had allegedly disposed of them after learning that police were likely to arrest him. Meanwhile, the main supplier fled to Bangkok after the case came to light.

On Thursday, five accused were produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali. The court sent Anand Patel, Vineet Gerelani, Shubh Agarwal, and Ayush Sahitya to 14 days’ judicial custody, while Jiya Jacob was remanded to police custody until April 27. A security guard, Pradeep Gupta, will be produced before the court on Friday. The police had sought five days’ custody of the four accused.

Two MBA students allegedly died due to an overdose of ecstasy pills at the ‘999999999’ techno concert held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East on April 11. So far, 11 accused have been arrested.

During the investigation, Sahitya told police he had thrown the pills in Poladpur while travelling towards Goa. Acting on his statement, police took him to the spot, where the pills were recovered and seized. The consignment included 116 purple, 55 green, 303 chocolate-coloured, and 459 pink pills.

Mahesh Chimate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12), said Sahitya disposed of the pills near a nakabandi after realising he could be caught.

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Accused Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani instructed Patel, Gerelani, Agarwal, and Sahitya to transfer money to Jiya Jacob’s bank account via scanner. Jacob, 33, an artist from Mira Road, was arrested on Wednesday. The police said the funds were proceeds of drug sales: Patel transferred Rs64,000, Gerelani Rs22,500, Agarwal Rs1,66,400, and Sahitya Rs1,84,600. As per police investigation, chats between Jacob and Sahitya indicated that two knew each other already.

The police said Sahitya, the main accused, has a prior NDPS case in Ulhasnagar and has not been cooperating with the investigation. His network in Ulhasnagar and Kalyan is suspected to be involved in drug-related activities.

Advocates Surendra Landge and Azad Gupta appeared for Patel and Gerelani, while advocate Ranjita Jain represented Sahitya. Meanwhile, the police officials clarified that there is no link between this case and the separate arrest of Ashwin Paul involving 5,000 MDMA pills worth nearly Rs6 crore.

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