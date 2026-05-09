NESCO Drug Case: Two Accused Remanded To Judicial Custody As Police Probe Europe-Linked Ecstasy Pill Network | file pic

Mumbai: In the NESCO drug case, the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Borivali, on Friday remanded Vineet Gerelani, 22, and Ayush Sahitya, 24, to judicial custody after the Vanrai police chose not to seek further custody. The two had earlier been in judicial custody, but were taken back into police custody on May 4 after the arrest of the alleged main supplier, Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani, 44, for joint questioning.

Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani arrested on May 1 after returning from Thailand

Khemlani was arrested on May 1 after returning to Mumbai from Thailand. Following his arrest, police interrogated him along with Gerelani and Sahitya. The investigation allegedly revealed that Khemlani sourced 4,000 ecstasy pills from a Europe-based associate and used a USDT wallet for transactions. Police said the drugs were couriered twice to the address of a friend of Sahitya in Ulhasnagar.

Investigators also found that Khemlani, Sahitya, and the Europe-based supplier had met at a hotel in Mumbai. Khemlani, Gerelani, and Sahitya had also reportedly met in Goa before the incident. Police suspect links to a wider drug network and further investigation is underway.

All three also reportedly met in Goa before the incident

Advocate Bhojraj Jeswani, appearing for Gerelani, said his client had already spent 12 days in police custody and that the police themselves sought judicial custody. Advocate Ranjita Jain, representing Sahitya, said no arguments were made as the police did not seek further custody. She added that while police claimed Sahitya received a parcel containing ecstasy pills, he had never personally accepted any parcel and mere acquaintance with another person did not establish involvement.

The case came to light after two MBA students allegedly died of an ecstasy overdose following the ‘999999999 Techno Concert’ held at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon East on April 11.

So far, 12 accused have been arrested in the case. Except for Khemlani, all are in judicial custody. Khemlani remains in police custody till May 10. Advocates Surendra Landge, Azad Gupta, and Ranjita Jain appeared for several accused in the matter.

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