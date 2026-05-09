Maharashtra Govt Mandates ICC Formation Under POSH Act In All Workplaces, She-Box Registration Must After TCS Controversy | AI

Mumbai: To strengthen women safety at workplaces, collectors, sub-divisional officers, women and child development officers, and nodal officers have been tasked with ensuring that the establishments in their jurisdictions have constituted internal complaints committee (ICC) under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. The state government has also directed that registration on the She-Box portal be completed without delay.

ICC must have senior woman presiding officer, two employee members, one NGO member

Women and child development commissioner Jagdish Miniyar on Friday said that the directives were being issued in the wake of the Nashik TCS controversy. Each ICC must include a senior woman as the presiding officer, at least two employee members and one member from a non-governmental organisation. At least 50% of the committee members must be women.

Failure to comply with the rules invites a penalty of up to Rs50,000 for the head of the establishment. In cases of repeated violations, the penalty may be doubled or the establishment’s licence may be cancelled. The government has also stated that under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, criminal action may be initiated in cases involving sexual harassment, stalking, voyeurism and conduct that insults the dignity of women.

While some private establishments in the state have already formed committees, all remaining establishments have been instructed to do so immediately, failing which punitive action will be taken.

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