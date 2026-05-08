Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Bombay HC Issues Notice On Niddhi Kukreja’s Plea Seeking Return Of Daughter’s Personal Belongings

Jhanvi Kukreja | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: The Bombay High Court has issued notice on a petition filed by Niddhi Prakash Kukreja, mother of deceased Jhanvi Prakash Kukreja, seeking the return of her daughter’s personal belongings that were seized during investigation and later produced as evidence before the trial court in the 2021 murder case.

High Court issues notices to parties

Justice N.J. Jamadar, on Thursday, issued notices to the state, acquitted accused Diya Sameer Padalkar and convicted accused Shree Ambadas Jogdhankar.

Mother seeks return of daughter’s belongings

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Trivankumar Karnani submitted that while the sessions court judgment directed disposal of all articles produced as evidence after expiry of the appeal period, the deceased’s mother was seeking custody of her daughter’s belongings because of their immense emotional and sentimental value.

According to the plea, the articles include Jhanvi’s sandals, silver earrings, bracelet, diamond ring, dress and mobile phone, which the petitioner described as the “last tangible memories” of her daughter.

Ownership of articles not disputed

The petition states that during the trial, Niddhi Kukreja had identified all the articles and their ownership was never disputed by any of the respondents.

The plea further contends that the articles are not required for any physical inspection by the appellate court and therefore ought to be returned to the deceased’s mother instead of being destroyed or disposed of in terms of the trial court’s directions.

Sessions court had convicted one accused

On January 31, the sessions court convicted Shree Ambadas Jogdhankar for the murder of 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Co-accused Diya Sameer Padalkar was acquitted after being given the benefit of doubt.

Murder took place after terrace party

Jhanvi Kukreja, a psychology student residing in Santacruz, was murdered on the intervening night of December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, at Bhagwati Heights in Khar after the accused persons allegedly assaulted her following a terrace party.

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Appeal filed against acquittal of co-accused

Niddhi Kukreja has also filed an appeal against Padalkar’s acquittal before the High Court. Through Advocate Karnani, she has filed an appeal contending that the acquittal was based on “unfounded and illogical assumptions contrary to the evidence surfaced on record in the course of the trial.”

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