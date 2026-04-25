NESCO Drug Case: Security Guard Sent To Judicial Custody; Main Supplier Mark Khelmani Suspected To Be In Thailand

Security Guard Sent To Judicial Custody; Main Supplier Mark Khelmani Suspected To Be In Thailand | File Pic

Mumbai: In the NESCO drug case, a 30-year-old security guard, Pradeep Gupta, was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali on Friday, and the court remanded him to judicial custody. With this, only one accused now remains in police custody, while the police are making efforts to trace the main supplier.

Two MBA students died after ecstasy overdose at techno concert

Two MBA students allegedly died due to an overdose of ecstasy pills at the ‘999999999’ techno concert held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East on April 11. So far, the police have arrested 11 accused in the case.

The police said they are searching for the main supplier and are trying to trace his location. Sources said that the main supplier, Mark alias Mahesh Khelmani, has fled to Thailand. However, the police suspect that he may be misleading investigators and could be hiding in Mumbai or elsewhere in the country. They are also verifying whether he has fled abroad. Police officials added that no NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case has been registered against him in the past.

Khelmani instructed money transfers to live-in partner's account

The investigation revealed that Khelmani allegedly instructed Anand Parel, Vineet Gerelani, Shubh Agarwal, and Ayush Sahitya to transfer money to Jiya Jacob’s account through a scanner. The accused transferred amounts ranging from thousands to lakhs of rupees to her account. Jacob was present at the music concert at the NESCO Centre on April 11. Currently, she is the only accused in police custody, whose custody has been extended till April 27. The police said she has not been cooperating with the investigation. The police source said that she is reportedly the main supplier's live-in partner.

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The police did not seek further custody of security guard Pradeep Gupta, following which the court remanded him to judicial custody. Advocate Ranjita Jain, appearing for Gupta, said that he has been falsely implicated in the case and has no connection with the drug incident. Advocates Surendra Landge and Azad Gupta also appeared for him.

The Vanrai police said they had questioned Pradeep Gupta and other security guards but did not find any involvement of others in the case.

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