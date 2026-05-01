NESCO Drug Case: Main Supplier Mahesh Khemlani Arrested At Mumbai Airport | File Pic

Mumbai: In the NESCO drug case, on Friday around 10 am, the Vanrai police arrested the main supplier, Mark alias Mahesh Hira Khemlani, at Mumbai International Airport when he returned from Thailand. The police produced him before the Metropolitan Magistrate holiday court on Friday, which remanded him to police custody until May 6. With this arrest, the total number of accused in the case has risen to 12.





The Vanrai police confirmed his arrest and said that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him, following which he was detained at the airport.



Two MBA students allegedly died due to an overdose of ecstasy pills at a “999999999 Techno Concert” organised at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon East on April 11.





Khemlani is a key suspect in the case, as he allegedly provided his live-in partner Jiya Jacob’s payment scanner to other accused — Anand Patel, Vineet Gerelani, Shubh Agarwal, and Ayush Sahitya — who then transferred money to Jacob’s account.



According to the police, Anand Patel transferred Rs 64,000, Vineet Gerelani Rs 22,500, Shubh Agarwal Rs 1,66,400, and Ayush Sahitya Rs 1,84,600 through the scanner. Apart from this, Khemlani also operated Jacob’s Axis Bank account for drug-related transactions.

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Police said that Khemlani and Jacob have known each other for 12 years and have been in a live-in relationship for the past four years. Jacob, an artist, resides in Mira Road East.

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